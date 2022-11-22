Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Position Cut by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,579 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 17,928 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.05% of Zimmer Biomet worth $11,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 19.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,102,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,954,843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695,510 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,772,584 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,633,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321,955 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,837,756 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $746,649,000 after acquiring an additional 272,469 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,638,192 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $721,125,000 after acquiring an additional 107,678 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 21.2% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,931,422 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $630,729,000 after purchasing an additional 862,802 shares in the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZBH stock opened at $114.53 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.86. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.39 and a 52-week high of $135.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.08.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.37.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

