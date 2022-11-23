10,488 Shares in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Purchased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 10,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AGCO during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in AGCO by 466.7% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 527.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Get AGCO alerts:

AGCO Price Performance

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $127.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $112.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.99. AGCO Co. has a twelve month low of $88.55 and a twelve month high of $150.28.

AGCO Announces Dividend

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.47%.

Insider Transactions at AGCO

In related news, Director George E. Minnich sold 1,500 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total transaction of $185,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,551,569.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on AGCO from $137.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of AGCO from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of AGCO from $126.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AGCO from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on AGCO to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.25.

About AGCO

(Get Rating)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.