10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Shares Bought by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,758 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Health Investments LP acquired a new position in 10x Genomics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,819,000. AIA Group Ltd grew its holdings in 10x Genomics by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 17,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in 10x Genomics by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in 10x Genomics by 1,105.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,009,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,698,000 after acquiring an additional 926,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TXG shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 10x Genomics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.13.

Shares of TXG opened at $35.16 on Wednesday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.81 and a 52-week high of $157.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.22.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $131.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.13 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 33.20% and a negative return on equity of 21.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

