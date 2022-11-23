13,273 Shares in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Acquired by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,273 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in California Resources by 194.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in California Resources by 722.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in California Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in California Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in California Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000.

California Resources Stock Performance

CRC stock opened at $46.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.27. California Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $35.95 and a 12-month high of $51.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.35.

California Resources Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.282 per share. This is a positive change from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.70%.

CRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised California Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Bank of America raised California Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on California Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

California Resources Company Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

