13,685 Shares in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Bought by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,685 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Customers Bancorp by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,837,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,216,000 after buying an additional 214,065 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Customers Bancorp by 56.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,282,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,034,000 after buying an additional 822,072 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Customers Bancorp by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,948,419 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,591,000 after buying an additional 37,717 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Customers Bancorp by 75.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 998,379 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,272,000 after buying an additional 427,959 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in Customers Bancorp by 4.6% during the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 567,494 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,238,000 after buying an additional 24,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CUBI opened at $32.13 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.62. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.21 and a twelve month high of $76.13.

Customers Bancorp ( NYSE:CUBI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $150.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.53 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 34.42% and a return on equity of 26.39%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on CUBI shares. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Hovde Group dropped their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Customers Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.38.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, MMDA, and other deposits accounts. It offers loan products, including commercial mortgage warehouse loans, multi-family and commercial real estate loans, business banking, small business loans, equipment financing, residential mortgage loans, and installment loans.

