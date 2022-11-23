140,000 Shares in AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) Acquired by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.07% of AvidXchange at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AVDX. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AvidXchange during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AvidXchange during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in AvidXchange by 33.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in AvidXchange in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in AvidXchange in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVDX opened at 8.12 on Wednesday. AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of 5.86 and a twelve month high of 24.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of 8.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of 7.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion and a PE ratio of -9.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

AvidXchange ( NASDAQ:AVDX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported -0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.16 by 0.06. AvidXchange had a negative net margin of 49.54% and a negative return on equity of 14.27%. The business had revenue of 82.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 78.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of AvidXchange from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of 11.09.

In related news, insider Joel Wilhite sold 3,215 shares of AvidXchange stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of 9.33, for a total transaction of 29,995.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 591,559.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions.

