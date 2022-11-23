1,646,800 Shares in ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,646,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.25% of ContextLogic as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WISH. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of ContextLogic by 166.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 11,212 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of ContextLogic by 27,122.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 437,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 436,128 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the second quarter worth $38,000. New York Life Insurance Co. purchased a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the second quarter worth $2,493,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the second quarter worth $47,000. 37.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Piotr Szulczewski sold 77,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total value of $75,112.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,329,635 shares in the company, valued at $40,089,745.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ContextLogic news, insider Tarun Kumar Jain sold 88,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.74, for a total value of $65,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,729 shares in the company, valued at $70,099.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Piotr Szulczewski sold 77,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total value of $75,112.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,329,635 shares in the company, valued at $40,089,745.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,368,400 shares of company stock worth $11,890,967. Corporate insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

WISH opened at $0.68 on Wednesday. ContextLogic Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $4.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.31. The firm has a market cap of $460.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 0.98.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $125.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.04 million. ContextLogic had a negative return on equity of 35.41% and a negative net margin of 45.05%. Sell-side analysts expect that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on ContextLogic from $7.20 to $5.70 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

