2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT) Trading Down 5.9%

2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating) shares traded down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.65 and last traded at $14.75. 1,766 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 446,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.68.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on 2seventy bio from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on 2seventy bio from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Guggenheim started coverage on 2seventy bio in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on 2seventy bio from $42.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, 2seventy bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.80.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.05 and a 200 day moving average of $14.21.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSVT. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in 2seventy bio during the first quarter worth about $252,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in 2seventy bio during the first quarter worth about $183,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of 2seventy bio during the first quarter worth approximately $8,237,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of 2seventy bio during the first quarter worth approximately $1,493,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of 2seventy bio during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. Its products pipeline includes idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel or Abecma and bb21217; and CAR-T cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

