2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.48% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TWOU. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on 2U from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on 2U from $16.50 to $14.40 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on 2U from $40.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on 2U from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised 2U from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.95.

Shares of TWOU opened at $6.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $519.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.00. 2U has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $25.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.29.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in 2U by 122.2% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 2U during the second quarter worth about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 2U during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of 2U by 179.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,391 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of 2U during the third quarter worth about $55,000.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

