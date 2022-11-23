3,013 Shares in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Acquired by CoreCap Advisors LLC

CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.41.

Agree Realty stock opened at $70.66 on Wednesday. Agree Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $61.62 and a 12-month high of $80.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.54.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 157.38%.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

