3i Infrastructure plc (LON:3IN) Raises Dividend to GBX 5.58 Per Share

3i Infrastructure plc (LON:3IN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.58 ($0.07) per share on Thursday, January 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 24th. This is a boost from 3i Infrastructure’s previous dividend of $5.23. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

3i Infrastructure Stock Performance

3i Infrastructure stock opened at GBX 329.91 ($3.90) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 317.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 331.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.94 billion and a PE ratio of 732.92. 3i Infrastructure has a 1-year low of GBX 281.50 ($3.33) and a 1-year high of GBX 368.50 ($4.36).

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Wendy Dorman bought 6,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 315 ($3.72) per share, with a total value of £19,993.05 ($23,640.83).

About 3i Infrastructure

3i Infrastructure plc is an investment firm specializing in infrastructure investments. The firm invests in early stage assets, mature assets, middle markets, mid venture, acquisitions, and projects and privatizations undergoing a period of operational ramp-up. It may invest in junior or mezzanine debt in infrastructure businesses or assets.

Featured Articles

