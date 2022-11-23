70489 (PAA.TO) (TSE:PAA) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

70489 (PAA.TO) (TSE:PAA – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:PAAS) – Equities researchers at Edison Inv. Res decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of 70489 (PAA.TO) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 17th. Edison Inv. Res analyst A. Litvin now anticipates that the company will earn $0.71 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.79.
Separately, Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of 70489 (PAA.TO) in a research report on Saturday, July 30th.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a $0.136 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th.
Pan American Silver Corp. is a silver production company. The Company is principally engaged in the operation and development of, and exploration for, silver producing properties. The Company’s segments include Peru, Mexico, Argentina and Bolivia. The Company also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead and copper.
