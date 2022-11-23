790 Shares in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 790 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 433.3% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 16 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 29 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,600.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,825.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,000.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,819.56.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Insider Activity

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,505.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.75 billion, a PE ratio of 52.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,525.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,467.71. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $1,196.28 and a one year high of $1,776.67.

In related news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 3,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,724.50, for a total value of $5,356,297.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,647 shares in the company, valued at $14,911,751.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Stories

