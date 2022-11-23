89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.25.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ETNB shares. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on 89bio from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of 89bio in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on 89bio from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on 89bio from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th.

Shares of 89bio stock opened at $8.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.11. 89bio has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $15.53. The company has a market capitalization of $381.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 5.81.

In other news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 1,172,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.65 per share, with a total value of $8,971,468.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,955,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,508,886.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of 89bio during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of 89bio in the third quarter worth approximately $115,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of 89bio by 104.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 32,100 shares during the period. Orchard Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of 89bio by 227.5% in the third quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 551,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,195,000 after acquiring an additional 383,386 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of 89bio by 147.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 556,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after acquiring an additional 331,500 shares during the period.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

