9,306 Shares in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Bought by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 9,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CTRA. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Coterra Energy by 239.3% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

CTRA opened at $27.50 on Wednesday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.39 and a 52-week high of $36.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.38.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 44.15%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTRA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Coterra Energy from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Coterra Energy from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Coterra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Coterra Energy from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

