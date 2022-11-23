Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 7,601 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 468,300 shares.The stock last traded at $376.87 and had previously closed at $377.29.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABMD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Abiomed in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Abiomed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $388.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Abiomed from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Abiomed in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Abiomed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $350.50.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $293.54 and its 200 day moving average is $273.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a PE ratio of 64.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.28.

In related news, VP Matthew T. Plano sold 3,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.61, for a total value of $1,341,793.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,888,324.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, VP Marc A. Began sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.95, for a total transaction of $127,975.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,040,170.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Matthew T. Plano sold 3,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.61, for a total transaction of $1,341,793.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,270 shares in the company, valued at $3,888,324.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,044 shares of company stock worth $2,596,569 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Abiomed during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abiomed during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 730.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abiomed during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

