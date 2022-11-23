ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.33.
ABM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on ABM Industries from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ABM Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ABM Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other ABM Industries news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 2,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $108,403.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,994 shares in the company, valued at $902,742. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of ABM Industries
ABM Industries Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE ABM opened at $45.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. ABM Industries has a 1-year low of $37.68 and a 1-year high of $54.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.13.
ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 9th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that ABM Industries will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.
ABM Industries Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.53%.
About ABM Industries
ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ABM Industries (ABM)
- After Nixing its 13% Dividend, Is Lumen Technologies Okay To Own?
- Cisco Systems Hopes Restructuring Cuts Costs to Drive Revenue
- The Sell-Side Caps Gains In Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Stock-ing Stuffers: 3 Attractive Stocks Trading Around $10
- Want to Get a 10% Dividend Yield, Look Here
Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.