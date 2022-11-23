ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.33.

ABM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on ABM Industries from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ABM Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ABM Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th.

In other ABM Industries news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 2,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $108,403.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,994 shares in the company, valued at $902,742. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,059,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $325,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,097 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,345,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,121,000 after purchasing an additional 89,431 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,716,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,941 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,790,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,765,000 after purchasing an additional 149,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,787,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,372,000 after purchasing an additional 16,427 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABM opened at $45.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. ABM Industries has a 1-year low of $37.68 and a 1-year high of $54.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.13.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 9th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that ABM Industries will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.53%.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

