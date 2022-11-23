Acciona (OTCMKTS:ACXIF) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

Acciona (OTCMKTS:ACXIF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Acciona from €175.00 ($178.57) to €201.00 ($205.10) in a research report on Monday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Acciona from €38.00 ($38.78) to €44.00 ($44.90) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Grupo Santander downgraded shares of Acciona from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Acciona from €185.00 ($188.78) to €190.00 ($193.88) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Acciona currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.25.

Acciona Price Performance

Acciona stock opened at $180.00 on Monday. Acciona has a 1-year low of $154.24 and a 1-year high of $216.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.64.

About Acciona

Acciona, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the energy, infrastructure, and other businesses in Spain and internationally. The company develops, constructs, operates, and maintains wind, solar photovoltaic, solar thermal, hydro, and biomass plants. It also engages in designing, construction, maintenance, and management of infrastructure projects, including bridges, highways, motorways, roads, tunnels, railway, and metros and trams, as well as ports and water channels, airports, freight forwarding, data centers, substations, and transmission lines.

