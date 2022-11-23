Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRV) Major Shareholder Ltd Chione Acquires 400,000 Shares

Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRV – Get Rating) major shareholder Ltd Chione acquired 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,856,597 shares in the company, valued at $48,207,462.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Acrivon Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:ACRV opened at $12.53 on Wednesday. Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $20.70.

Get Acrivon Therapeutics alerts:

Acrivon Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops precision oncology medicines. The company's lead clinical candidate is ACR-368, a selective small molecule inhibitor targeting CHK1/2 for use in the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; endometrial and bladder cancer; and SCCs, including SCCHN, cervical, and anal cancer.

Receive News & Ratings for Acrivon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acrivon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.