Adam Daley Sells 75,000 Shares of Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) Stock

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) Director Adam Daley sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total transaction of $1,022,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 171,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,334,151.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Stem Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of STEM opened at $12.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Stem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.72 and a 1 year high of $23.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.79 and a beta of 2.09.

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.07). Stem had a negative net margin of 47.19% and a negative return on equity of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $99.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.81 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Stem, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SCP Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Stem in the first quarter valued at $207,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stem by 4.3% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stem by 11.9% in the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 52,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,517 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stem in the first quarter valued at $352,000. Finally, Leeward Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stem by 10.8% in the second quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 32,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares in the last quarter. 52.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on STEM. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Stem in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Stem from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Stem in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim set a $17.00 target price on shares of Stem in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Stem from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.78.

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

