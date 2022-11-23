Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Position Increased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,304 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,574 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $2,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 243.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 343 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 366 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 467.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 403 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 452 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.86.

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Performance

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

NASDAQ AEIS opened at $90.91 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.73. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.55 and a 12-month high of $98.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 7.72%.

About Advanced Energy Industries

(Get Rating)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.