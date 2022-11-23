Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Given New €5.50 Price Target at Barclays

Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Barclays from €5.30 ($5.41) to €5.50 ($5.61) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

AEG has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Aegon from €5.90 ($6.02) to €5.70 ($5.82) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Societe Generale upgraded Aegon from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Aegon from €4.70 ($4.80) to €5.00 ($5.10) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aegon in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.13.

Shares of NYSE AEG opened at $4.86 on Tuesday. Aegon has a 52 week low of $3.76 and a 52 week high of $6.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Aegon by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 159,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Aegon by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 118,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aegon by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 97,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Aegon by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 125,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 2,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Aegon by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.76% of the company’s stock.

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. The company offers life, accident, and health insurance; savings, pension, annuities, and mutual funds; property and casualty insurance; retirement plans and individual retirement accounts; voluntary employee benefits; and stable value solutions.

