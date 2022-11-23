Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.04% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $140.00 to $163.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.64.

NYSE:AMG opened at $156.84 on Monday. Affiliated Managers Group has a 1-year low of $108.12 and a 1-year high of $178.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $127.36 and a 200 day moving average of $126.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.28.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the first quarter worth $464,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 7.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,062 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 362,125 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 35.8% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 55,191 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the period. 96.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

