Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.04% from the stock’s current price.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $140.00 to $163.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.64.
Affiliated Managers Group Price Performance
NYSE:AMG opened at $156.84 on Monday. Affiliated Managers Group has a 1-year low of $108.12 and a 1-year high of $178.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $127.36 and a 200 day moving average of $126.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.28.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Affiliated Managers Group
About Affiliated Managers Group
Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.
