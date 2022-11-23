Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AFMD. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Affimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Affimed in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Affimed in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Shares of NASDAQ AFMD opened at $2.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $264.12 million, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.58. Affimed has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $7.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Affimed during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Affimed by 258.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,464 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Affimed by 30.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Affimed during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Affimed during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Germany, and rest of Europe. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, which has completed Phase II clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; in Phase IIa clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma; and in Phase I clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma.

