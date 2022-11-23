Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.30 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink raised their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Agilent Technologies in a report issued on Monday, November 21st. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $1.30 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.26. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Agilent Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $5.07 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Agilent Technologies’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.62 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.63 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.09 EPS.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The medical research company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on A. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $158.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.00.

NYSE:A opened at $156.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $133.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.29. Agilent Technologies has a twelve month low of $112.52 and a twelve month high of $162.62. The company has a market capitalization of $46.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 722.2% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 370 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the third quarter worth $359,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 5.8% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,086 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the third quarter worth $3,401,000. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 2.3% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 539,436 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $66,210,000 after purchasing an additional 12,044 shares during the period.

In other news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,506 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.33, for a total transaction of $336,630.98. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,057,935.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Michael Tang sold 3,600 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total transaction of $502,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,280 shares in the company, valued at $6,037,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,506 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.33, for a total transaction of $336,630.98. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,057,935.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,309 shares of company stock valued at $4,846,147 over the last ninety days.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 19.13%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

