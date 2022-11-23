Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The medical research company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 19.94%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Agilent Technologies updated its Q1 guidance to $1.29-$1.31 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $5.61-$5.69 EPS.

Agilent Technologies Stock Up 8.1 %

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $156.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. Agilent Technologies has a 12-month low of $112.52 and a 12-month high of $162.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 19.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $158.00 to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.00.

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 6,775 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.19, for a total value of $1,003,987.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 270,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,144,078.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 6,775 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.19, for a total value of $1,003,987.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 270,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,144,078.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 3,600 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total value of $502,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,037,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,309 shares of company stock valued at $4,846,147.

Institutional Trading of Agilent Technologies

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of A. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.3% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 7.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 52.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,531,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,246,209,000 after purchasing an additional 261,435 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 10.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

