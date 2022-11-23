Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Given New $168.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $158.00 to $168.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on A. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cowen boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies to $160.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $157.00.

Agilent Technologies Stock Up 8.1 %

A stock opened at $156.86 on Tuesday. Agilent Technologies has a twelve month low of $112.52 and a twelve month high of $162.62. The company has a market cap of $46.44 billion, a PE ratio of 35.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The medical research company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 19.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 19.13%.

Insider Activity at Agilent Technologies

In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 6,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.11, for a total value of $881,495.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 191,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,897,589.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 6,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.11, for a total value of $881,495.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,897,589.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total transaction of $502,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,037,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,309 shares of company stock worth $4,846,147 in the last quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agilent Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,943,190 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,004,242,000 after acquiring an additional 629,153 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,955,720 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,033,368,000 after acquiring an additional 257,455 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 1.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,652,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,977,848,000 after buying an additional 223,279 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,152,295 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,598,661,000 after buying an additional 73,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 18.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,826,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,432,622,000 after buying an additional 1,691,006 shares in the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

