Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Given New $170.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Robert W. Baird from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies to $145.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $157.00.

Agilent Technologies Trading Up 8.1 %

Shares of NYSE A opened at $156.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $46.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. Agilent Technologies has a 1 year low of $112.52 and a 1 year high of $162.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $133.55 and a 200 day moving average of $128.29.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The medical research company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.13%.

Insider Activity at Agilent Technologies

In related news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total transaction of $258,437.67. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,624,237.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $258,437.67. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,624,237.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 6,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.19, for a total transaction of $1,003,987.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 270,896 shares in the company, valued at $40,144,078.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,309 shares of company stock valued at $4,846,147 over the last 90 days.

Institutional Trading of Agilent Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of A. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,943,190 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,004,242,000 after purchasing an additional 629,153 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,955,720 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,033,368,000 after buying an additional 257,455 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,652,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,977,848,000 after buying an additional 223,279 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,152,295 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,598,661,000 after buying an additional 73,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,826,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,432,622,000 after buying an additional 1,691,006 shares during the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

