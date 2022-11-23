Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Price Target Raised to $160.00

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by SVB Leerink from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $157.00.

Shares of A stock opened at $156.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $133.55 and a 200-day moving average of $128.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Agilent Technologies has a 12-month low of $112.52 and a 12-month high of $162.62. The company has a market capitalization of $46.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The medical research company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 19.13%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 6,775 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.11, for a total transaction of $881,495.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,897,589.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 6,775 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.11, for a total transaction of $881,495.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,897,589.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total transaction of $502,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,280 shares in the company, valued at $6,037,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,309 shares of company stock worth $4,846,147.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in A. BlueSpruce Investments LP purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $223,829,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 42.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,851,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $694,942,000 after buying an additional 1,736,168 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 18.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,826,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,432,622,000 after buying an additional 1,691,006 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 62.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,115,931 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $370,078,000 after buying an additional 1,197,836 shares during the period. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $127,895,000.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

