Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Acquired by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,511 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALB. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 993 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 295 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 17,589 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.75, for a total value of $609,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,694 shares in the company, valued at $3,707,650.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.75, for a total transaction of $609,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,694 shares in the company, valued at $3,707,650.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 9,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.26, for a total transaction of $2,923,542.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,741,465.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,962 shares of company stock worth $4,911,107 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Albemarle Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $294.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $371.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $297.89.

ALB opened at $283.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $254.36. The company has a market cap of $33.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $169.93 and a 52-week high of $334.55.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.99 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 27.77% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 20.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.98%.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

