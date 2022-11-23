Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL) Price Target Raised to C$10.75 at Stifel Nicolaus

Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Rating) had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$10.25 to C$10.75 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Algoma Steel Group from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th.
Algoma Steel Group Stock Performance
Shares of Algoma Steel Group stock opened at $6.68 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $693.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.41. Algoma Steel Group has a 12 month low of $6.21 and a 12 month high of $12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 1.79.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Algoma Steel Group
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASTL. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group during the 1st quarter worth $14,664,000. Black Swift Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, General American Investors Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group during the 2nd quarter worth $7,372,000. 60.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Algoma Steel Group Company Profile
Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. It provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.
