Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 41,254 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 2,496,363 shares.The stock last traded at $7.62 and had previously closed at $7.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AQN. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.00 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Algonquin Power & Utilities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.47.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Down 1.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 125.00, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.54.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.181 per share. This is a boost from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.65%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is 1,200.00%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,806,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $259,726,000 after buying an additional 856,114 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,266,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $179,815,000 after acquiring an additional 69,607 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,548,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $182,094,000 after acquiring an additional 3,449,550 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,249,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,988,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,924,000 after acquiring an additional 657,139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.99% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment operates a portfolio of rate-regulated utilities located in the United States, Canada, Chile, and Bermuda.

