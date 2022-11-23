Allan C. Silber Acquires 27,603 Shares of POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) Stock

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) Chairman Allan C. Silber purchased 27,603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $165,618.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 4,246,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,477,248. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

POINT Biopharma Global Stock Up 5.8 %

Shares of PNT stock opened at $6.90 on Wednesday. POINT Biopharma Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $10.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.96.

Get POINT Biopharma Global alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PNT. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of POINT Biopharma Global from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of POINT Biopharma Global to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of POINT Biopharma Global from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of POINT Biopharma Global from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On POINT Biopharma Global

POINT Biopharma Global Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNT. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the third quarter worth $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the third quarter worth $66,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the second quarter worth $75,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the second quarter worth $75,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the second quarter worth $77,000. 53.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for POINT Biopharma Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POINT Biopharma Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.