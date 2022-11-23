Alleghany (NYSE:Y) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alleghany (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Alleghany Stock Performance

Shares of Y stock opened at $847.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. Alleghany has a one year low of $585.10 and a one year high of $862.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $845.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $839.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99 and a beta of 0.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alleghany

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Alleghany during the third quarter worth approximately $1,878,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 85,946 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,141,000 after purchasing an additional 6,946 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 126,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $106,276,000 after purchasing an additional 27,770 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 200.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 87,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,160,000 after purchasing an additional 12,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

About Alleghany

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

