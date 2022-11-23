AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys 17,775 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,775 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $2,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 2.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 68,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Hormel Foods during the second quarter valued at $247,000. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 945,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,784,000 after buying an additional 72,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the 2nd quarter worth about $390,000. 39.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total transaction of $236,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,428.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hormel Foods Price Performance

HRL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens dropped their price target on Hormel Foods to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Argus dropped their target price on Hormel Foods from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Shares of NYSE HRL opened at $49.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.19. Hormel Foods Co. has a twelve month low of $41.25 and a twelve month high of $55.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.40 and a 200 day moving average of $47.67.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. This is a boost from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.83%.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

