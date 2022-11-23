AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $2.48 Million Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 255.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,574 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 23,408 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $2,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Incyte by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 27,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Incyte during the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 2.3% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 52,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Incyte by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares during the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Incyte alerts:

Incyte Price Performance

Shares of INCY opened at $78.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.80. Incyte Co. has a 52-week low of $62.31 and a 52-week high of $84.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Incyte

A number of research analysts have commented on INCY shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Incyte from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered Incyte to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Incyte from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Incyte from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Incyte from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.20.

(Get Rating)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.