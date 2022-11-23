AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Takes Position in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 31,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,452,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of TriNet Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in TriNet Group by 13.3% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 30,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,536 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TriNet Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 77,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,654,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its position in TriNet Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 23,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, GHE LLC increased its holdings in TriNet Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. GHE LLC now owns 24,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TNET opened at $70.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.60 and a 1 year high of $107.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TriNet Group ( NYSE:TNET Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $369.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.92 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 51.00%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TNET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TriNet Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of TriNet Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TriNet Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.25.

Insider Activity at TriNet Group

In other TriNet Group news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total value of $404,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,621,161.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,750 shares of company stock valued at $873,768. Corporate insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions, payroll services, employee benefits, and employment risk mitigation services for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

Featured Stories

