Alps Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Alps Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 23,943 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 134.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 104,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 10,919 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 99.2% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 239,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after buying an additional 119,329 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 74.8% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 69,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 29,786 shares during the period. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNDA opened at $10.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $607.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.51 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.35. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.24 and a 12 month high of $18.00.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

