Alstom (EPA:ALO) Given a €35.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.00 ($35.71) target price on Alstom (EPA:ALO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ALO. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.50 ($18.88) target price on shares of Alstom in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €37.00 ($37.76) target price on shares of Alstom in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €32.00 ($32.65) target price on shares of Alstom in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. UBS Group set a €37.00 ($37.76) price objective on shares of Alstom in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €33.00 ($33.67) price objective on shares of Alstom in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th.

Alstom Stock Performance

Shares of EPA:ALO opened at €24.18 ($24.67) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €19.93 and a 200 day moving average price of €22.17. Alstom has a fifty-two week low of €25.65 ($26.17) and a fifty-two week high of €37.37 ($38.13).

Alstom Company Profile

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for people movers and monorails, light rails, metros, commuter trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

