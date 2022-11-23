Altium (OTCMKTS:ALMFF) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Altium (OTCMKTS:ALMFF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised Altium from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th.

Altium Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ALMFF opened at $21.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.75. Altium has a 1-year low of $17.17 and a 1-year high of $32.11.

Altium Company Profile

Altium Limited develops and sells computer software for the design of electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Board and Systems; and Nexar. The company offers printed circuit board (PCB) design software products, including Altium Designer, Altium NEXUS, CircuitStudio, and CircuitMaker.

