Altus Power (AMPS) & The Competition Head to Head Comparison

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) is one of 84 public companies in the “Electric services” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Altus Power to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Altus Power and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Altus Power
|0
|2
|4
|0
|2.67
|Altus Power Competitors
|582
|3471
|3229
|64
|2.38
Altus Power presently has a consensus target price of $12.75, suggesting a potential upside of 84.25%. As a group, “Electric services” companies have a potential upside of 10.59%. Given Altus Power’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Altus Power is more favorable than its peers.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Risk & Volatility
Altus Power has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Altus Power’s peers have a beta of -0.94, indicating that their average share price is 194% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares Altus Power and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Altus Power
|$71.80 million
|$5.91 million
|-345.83
|Altus Power Competitors
|$9.26 billion
|$442.10 million
|1.13
Altus Power’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Altus Power. Altus Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Profitability
This table compares Altus Power and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Altus Power
|-5.48%
|-0.54%
|-0.18%
|Altus Power Competitors
|-22.27%
|4.34%
|0.74%
Summary
Altus Power peers beat Altus Power on 7 of the 13 factors compared.
Altus Power Company Profile
Altus Power, Inc., a clean electrification company, originates, develops, owns, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.
