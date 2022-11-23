Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) PT Raised to $90.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $76.00 to $90.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.46% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Ambarella from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Ambarella from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Summit Insights lowered shares of Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Ambarella from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ambarella currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.33.

Ambarella Price Performance

AMBA opened at $72.31 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.43 and a beta of 1.48. Ambarella has a one year low of $49.02 and a one year high of $227.59.

Insider Activity

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $80.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.21 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 12.14% and a negative return on equity of 6.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ambarella will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 3,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total transaction of $236,302.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 693,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,871,781.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 3,736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total value of $236,302.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 693,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,871,781.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total transaction of $42,377.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,311,235.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,246 shares of company stock valued at $937,852. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ambarella

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ambarella by 25.2% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 143,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,048,000 after buying an additional 28,836 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in Ambarella by 22.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 44,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 8,006 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Ambarella by 23.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 178,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,034,000 after purchasing an additional 34,343 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ambarella by 8.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,340,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,325,000 after purchasing an additional 102,099 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ambarella by 81.3% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 321,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,067,000 after purchasing an additional 144,180 shares during the period. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Featured Articles

