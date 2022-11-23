American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) EVP Vasu Raja Sells 12,775 Shares of Stock

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) EVP Vasu Raja sold 12,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $176,806.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,633.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Vasu Raja also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, October 18th, Vasu Raja sold 1,851 shares of American Airlines Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total value of $25,155.09.
American Airlines Group Trading Up 0.9 %
NASDAQ AAL opened at $13.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.50 and a 200-day moving average of $14.24. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.65 and a 1-year high of $21.42.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have issued reports on AAL. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of American Airlines Group to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Melius began coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.43.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Airlines Group
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 27.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 344,121 shares of the airline’s stock worth $4,481,000 after purchasing an additional 74,500 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,374 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 87,004 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 781,339 shares of the airline’s stock worth $14,260,000 after purchasing an additional 8,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the second quarter worth $135,000. 54.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
American Airlines Group Company Profile
American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.
