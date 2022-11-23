American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) EVP Vasu Raja Sells 12,775 Shares of Stock

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) EVP Vasu Raja sold 12,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $176,806.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,633.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Vasu Raja also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 18th, Vasu Raja sold 1,851 shares of American Airlines Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total value of $25,155.09.

NASDAQ AAL opened at $13.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.50 and a 200-day moving average of $14.24. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.65 and a 1-year high of $21.42.

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The airline reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $13.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.46 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.99) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AAL. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of American Airlines Group to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Melius began coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 27.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 344,121 shares of the airline’s stock worth $4,481,000 after purchasing an additional 74,500 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,374 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 87,004 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 781,339 shares of the airline’s stock worth $14,260,000 after purchasing an additional 8,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the second quarter worth $135,000. 54.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

