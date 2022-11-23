American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

American Realty Investors Price Performance

Shares of ARL opened at $20.32 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.51. The company has a market capitalization of $328.21 million, a P/E ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 4.78. American Realty Investors has a fifty-two week low of $11.20 and a fifty-two week high of $23.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Realty Investors

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American Realty Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American Realty Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of American Realty Investors by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. 1.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Realty Investors

American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and owns multifamily apartment communities and commercial real estate properties in the southwestern, southeastern, and mid-western United States. The company leases apartment units to residents; and leases office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies; and sells land and properties.

