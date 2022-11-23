AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Stake Boosted by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,223 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1,078.9% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 420.0% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 168.0% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Stock Performance

ABC opened at $164.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.99. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1 year low of $113.68 and a 1 year high of $167.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.00.

AmerisourceBergen Increases Dividend

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $61.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.56 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 444.46% and a net margin of 0.71%. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is 24.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded AmerisourceBergen to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $188.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at AmerisourceBergen

In other AmerisourceBergen news, COO Robert P. Mauch sold 21,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $3,488,320.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,197 shares in the company, valued at $3,231,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 13,234,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total transaction of $2,046,000,053.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,629,714 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,753,784.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert P. Mauch sold 21,802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $3,488,320.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 20,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,231,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,278,915 shares of company stock worth $2,052,750,071 over the last three months. Company insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

About AmerisourceBergen

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

See Also

