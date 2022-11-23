AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Insider Thomas C. Marecic Sells 2,318 Shares of Stock

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 2,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total value of $326,861.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,459,018.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

AMETEK Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of AME opened at $141.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.77. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.17 and a twelve month high of $148.07.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 18.40%. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMETEK

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.00%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK in the first quarter worth $25,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in AMETEK by 177.8% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in AMETEK by 84.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 78.1% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on AMETEK from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on AMETEK to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on AMETEK from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AMETEK from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.80.

AMETEK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.