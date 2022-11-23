AMETEK (NYSE:AME) PT Raised to $165.00

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $145.00 to $165.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.49% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on AMETEK from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AMETEK from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on AMETEK from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on AMETEK from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.80.

Shares of AME stock opened at $141.64 on Monday. AMETEK has a 12 month low of $106.17 and a 12 month high of $148.07. The firm has a market cap of $32.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $124.35 and a 200-day moving average of $120.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.08. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 18.81%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that AMETEK will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total transaction of $383,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,304,420. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 2,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total transaction of $326,861.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,459,018.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total value of $383,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,304,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AME. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 177.8% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 84.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 78.1% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

