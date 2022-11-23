Analysts Offer Predictions for Helmerich & Payne, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:HP)

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Helmerich & Payne in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 17th. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $4.29 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.89. The consensus estimate for Helmerich & Payne’s current full-year earnings is $3.77 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.48 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HP. StockNews.com began coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. ATB Capital boosted their price target on Helmerich & Payne to $71.00 in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Helmerich & Payne to $67.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.55.

Helmerich & Payne Stock Up 5.2 %

HP stock opened at $53.89 on Monday. Helmerich & Payne has a 1-year low of $20.93 and a 1-year high of $54.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,078.02 and a beta of 1.75.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 0.34%. The business had revenue of $631.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.62) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Helmerich & Payne

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 260.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,173,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,222,000 after buying an additional 848,198 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 157.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,254,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,667,000 after buying an additional 767,791 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,235,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 83.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,278,249 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,683,000 after buying an additional 579,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 172.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 883,576 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,047,000 after buying an additional 558,971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP John R. Bell sold 4,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $215,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 117,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,869,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP John R. Bell sold 4,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $215,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 117,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,869,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $71,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,514,412.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is 2,000.40%.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Further Reading

