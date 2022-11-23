Analysts Set Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) Price Target at GBX 2,299.50

Shares of Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,299.50 ($27.19).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADM. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,583 ($30.54) target price on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,620 ($30.98) to GBX 2,490 ($29.44) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,819 ($33.33) price target on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 1,750 ($20.69) to GBX 1,780 ($21.05) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

In other news, insider Geraint Jones sold 20,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,011 ($23.78), for a total transaction of £421,163.73 ($498,006.07).

Admiral Group stock opened at GBX 2,088 ($24.69) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £6.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,606.15. Admiral Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,691.50 ($20.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,301 ($39.03). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,021.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,101.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.13.

Admiral Group plc provides financial services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, Canada, India, and the United States. It offers insurance products, including motor, household, travel, and pet insurance, as well as personal lending products through Admiral loans. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments.

