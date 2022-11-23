Analysts Set Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV) Price Target at C$13.04

Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV – Get Rating) (NYSE:AAV) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$13.04.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AAV shares. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$13.75 to C$15.25 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Friday, October 7th.

Get Advantage Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at Advantage Energy

In other news, Senior Officer Neil Bokenfohr sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.50, for a total value of C$525,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,213,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$12,742,422.

Advantage Energy Trading Up 3.8 %

Advantage Energy Company Profile

Shares of TSE:AAV opened at C$11.88 on Friday. Advantage Energy has a 52 week low of C$5.98 and a 52 week high of C$12.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$10.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.56. The company has a market cap of C$2.15 billion and a PE ratio of 4.17.

(Get Rating)

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of oil and natural gas resource that includes 228 net sections covering an area of 145,920 net acres of Doig/Montney rights in Glacier, Valhalla, Progress, and Pipestone/Wembley.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.